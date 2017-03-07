Traffic Advisory: SH 64 in Tyler to US 271

TYLER – The Texas Department of Transportation says work will be conducted on SH 64 in Tyler for the next couple of weeks starting Wednesday, March 8.

The work will impact traffic mobility. The contractor is scheduled to work for about four days from east Loop 323 in the inside westbound lane to the US 271 intersection.

Work then moves to between SH 155 and US 271 for another six days. Motorists are advised to use alternate routes to avoid the daily lane closures and delays on SH 64.

Get road conditions and traffic updates at www.DriveTexas.org and on Twitter/TxDOTTyler.

