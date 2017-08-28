TRAFFIC ALERT: Fatal crash closes eastbound I-20 traffic near 530 mile marker

VAN ZANDT COUNTY - Emergency crews are working a fatal wreck on Interstate 20 at the 530 mile marker.

According to Sgt. Dark with Texas DPS, the wreck involves a tractor-trailer and a passenger car. The driver in the car died at the scene.

Bot eastbound lanes are closed at this time and traffic is being diverted to the Farm-to-Market Road 1255 exit ramp.

