TRAFFIC ALERT: Fatal crash closes eastbound I-20 traffic near 530 mile marker

VAN ZANDT COUNTY - Emergency crews are working a fatal wreck on Interstate 20 at the 530 mile marker.
According to Sgt. Dark with Texas DPS, the wreck involves a tractor-trailer and a passenger car. The driver in the car died at the scene.
Bot eastbound lanes are closed at this time and traffic is being diverted to the Farm-to-Market Road 1255 exit ramp.
Refresh for updates.
© 2017 KYTX-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs