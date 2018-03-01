TRAFFIC ALERT: Rice Road closure for Saturday canceled

System.Object

TYLER - Due to roadwork and construction, traffic on Rice Road will be diverted between Kinsey Drive and Old Bullard Road from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 3.

According to the City of Tyler, Rice Road will be closed to local traffic between Cloverdale Drive and Briar Cove Drive and closed to truck traffic from Kinsey Drive to Old Bullard Road.

The roadwork is estimated to take about nine hours to complete.

