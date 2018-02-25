Train hits car carrying children in Tyler

A Union Pacific Railroad Train crashed into a car that was on the tracks at the Oakwood St and Spring Ave, Railroad Crossing according to Tyler police.

On Sun. Feb. 25 just before 4 p.m., a witness reported that the railroad crossing arms came down while a white sedan passenger car had already entered onto to the tracks

The car stopped between the arms as they deployed. The driver tried to make a U-turn to exit the tracks but was hit by the first train engine before completing the turn. The train was traveling slowly.

The vehicle was occupied by one adult female driver and three children ages 3, 9 and 10.

There were minor injuries reported by the driver and no one was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Union Pacific representatives responded to the scene to assist with the investigation.

