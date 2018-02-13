Train stops on tracks in Winnsboro, mechanical issue to blame

Police lights (Photo: KVUE.com)

WINNSBORO - According to the Winnsboro Police Department, mechanical issues are to blame for a train that stopped on its tracks at around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday evening, blocking multiple roadways, including the intersection of Broadway and Highway 11.

The train created traffic issues at one point, but authorities said that vehicles are successfully being routed in the right direction.

Law enforcement officials said that the train is still stopped and for now, there is no exact time set for when it will start moving again.

There were no injuries as a result of this incident.

