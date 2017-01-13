Transportation offcials urge drivers to become more cautious at railroad crossings

LONGVIEW - TxDOT and the U.S. Department OF Transportation are launching a new ad campaign on railroad crossing safety. They tell us their "Stop! Trains Can’t! campaign will target drivers who are young men.

The two year effort will try to reduce accidents and fatalities at railroad crossings. Officials say last year 232 people died in railroad crossing accidents.



"I would tell them next time be a little smarter and slow down, because you never know if your car might stop working or you get stuck on the train tracks,” Longview resident Tyler Jones says. “You don't want that to happen especially if you have kids with you."



US. Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx tells us these deaths are preventable. He adds that this campaign is a reminder for everyone that ignores signs at railroad crossings or those attempting to race or beat a train.



To learn more about this campaign please visit their website- www.transportation.gov/stop-trains-cant.

