Trial begins for man accused of firing a gun at deputies

System.Xml.XmlNode[] (Photo: (Smith County))

SMITH COUNTY, TX - January 9 is day one of the trial against Ricardo Pineda, the man accused, along with two others, of firing a gun at Smith County Deputies.

He is being charged with 2 counts of Aggravated Assault of a Public Servant.

Witnesses took the stand throughout the day on Tuesday.

One of them, Jeremy Robinson, was the driver in the car that led the deputies on a chase. He described the events that happened on March 21, 2016.

Guns used in the shooting had been bought by Robinson's fiance with money given to them by Pineda, Robinson said.

He also mentioned when the police lights went off behind the car that night, Pineda started waving a .40 caliber pistol in the car yelling at Robinson "Go! Go! Go!"

Deputy Cameron was the Deputy leading the pursuit of the three men, but he had to pull over after bullets struck his car.

District Attorney, Matt Bingham says this is because a bullet went through the car engine and into the steering column.

The men escaped for awhile.

This was a chain of events that started with a month long drug investigation at a Smith County RV park and ended with Pineda's arrest nearly two weeks after the car chase.

Other witnesses did take the stand on Tuesday, including the gun store owner that sold the weapons used in the shooting, but the jury was especially focused on the dash cam video.

© 2018 KYTX-TV