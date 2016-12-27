Tricks of the trade to start off 2017 healthy, wealthy and wise

TYLER - Five days away from the turn of a calendar has East Texans thinking about how they can start the new year off with a thicker wallet and a thinner waist.

Michael Franks said he started budgeting when he was in college. Now married with three children, he said he's had a pretty good year, but keeps a close eye on his family's money flow.

"We went through a remodel project on our house and we're glad to be a majority of the way through with that, so any year compared to that year is probably going to be a good year," Franks said.

According to USA Today , there are five tips to help you stay on track financially.

First, start small. Keep track of your budget.

"Currently we do it in Google Sheets so we can share it. We can see it across platforms," he said.

Secondly, visualize clear objectives. Writing down goals and keeping a visual reminder handy will help you succeed.

Third, think about the future you, not just the present.

"It seems like a lot of people don't have time. They're working. If you grew up like I did, a single parent supporting three kids, you don't have time to sit down and have a conversation with future you," Franks said.

Fourth, set reminders. In addition to Google Spreadsheets, Franks uses another online tool called Dollar Bird - a tool used for budget tracking that he says helps with daily expenditures.

Finally, "whoop" it up. That's an acronym for wish, outcome, obstacle and plan.

Identify a specific goal that's challenging, but doable. Figure out how to accomplish it. Identify any obstacles that may arise, and create a game plan to tackle it.

Franks said it's easy to go out and buy something when you have a little extra cash - but don't fall into the trap of instant gratification.

"Don't let emotions control you in the moment when you have the money for something that you want that might be preventing you from something that you're going to need later on."

While New Years resolutions may seem cliche, nearly everyone wants to increase their fitness level.

Before you sign up to join a Crossfit box or try out an Orange Theory class, one nurse said you'll want to check in with your doctor.

Kristin Beall works as a registered nurse at Heart to Heart Hospice in Tyler. She said get your yearly physical. If you're starting a new workout regiment, and it has been three months since you're last check-up, make sure to have that done.

Beall said have your basic blood work done so you can check cholesterol levels and your metabolic panel.

"Especially if you're adding new supplements into your diet such as creatine, you want to make sure your kidneys are in check," Beall said.

If you do start any kind of new training program, Beall said to check in with your doctor two months after, just to make sure your body can handle it.

(© 2016 KYTX)