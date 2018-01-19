Troopers respond to crash involving overturned log truck

HENDERSON - Troopers in responded to a crash that happened Friday afternoon on Highway 79 East in Henderson, just west of County Road 304 that involved an overturned log truck.

The truck obstructed the roadway and authorities rerouted traffic around the incident.

Drivers heading east will be diverted off of HIghway 79 onto Farm to Market Road 1251 into Panola County.

Westbound vehicles will be diverted south onto Farm to Market Road 1798, then onto Highway 259 South, then north onto Henderson.

