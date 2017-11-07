Troup and Arp Police Departments go head-to-head in friendly competition

TROUP - During the month of November the police departments from the city of Troup and Arp are raising funds for St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital as part of No-Shave November.

The departments are competing against each other to see which agency can raise the most money.

Participants of No-Shave November will grow out their beards to raise awareness for cancer.

In 2016 the Troup police department raised $5,120 for St. Jude's, and hopes to exceed that amount this year.

"I saw a St. Jude's commercial one day and I thought, you know, my guys have been wanting to participate in a No-Shave November, that would be a perfect opportunity to do this," said Chief Pat Hendrix, of the Troup Police Department.

Hendrix reached out to the Arp Police Department and are raising the bar of the competition.

The losing agency will have to wash the other's fleet of vehicles.

"If we can raise more money than them we can make them wash our patrol units," Johnny Vargas, Arp assistant chief of police, said.

The departments will be raising money throughout the end of November.

Those wishing to do so may contact the departments or by visiting their Facebook pages.

