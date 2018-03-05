Troup ISD holds open forum to address school safety

TROUP - Troup ISD hosted an open forum during their regular board meeting with the goal of addressing school safety on Monday.

The open forum comes in the wake of a threat made against one of the district's schools that caused students to be released early from classes.

Parents commended the administration for their quick action, but brought up some mistakes made while in line to pick their children up from school.

A parent told CBS19 that the school "would put kids in vehicles, but it wasn't our kids."

According to Superintendent Stuart Bird, the school "learned from it, and it was a great exercise to go through whether we wanted to go through it or not."

During the meeting, some members of the school board mentioned possibly forming a committee to specifically handle safety policies and procedures.

