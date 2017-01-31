KYTX
Troup mobile home fire under investigation

KYTX 9:53 PM. CST January 31, 2017

Arp, Whitehouse, and Troup fire departments responded to a mobile home fire Tuesday evening.

 

The home located on CR. 2160 received heavy damage according to authorities.

 

No injuries reported.

 

The cause is under investigation.

 

