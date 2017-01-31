Close Troup mobile home fire under investigation KYTX 9:53 PM. CST January 31, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Arp, Whitehouse, and Troup fire departments responded to a mobile home fire Tuesday evening. The home located on CR. 2160 received heavy damage according to authorities. No injuries reported. The cause is under investigation. (© 2017 KYTX) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment More Stories Tyler Conoco clerk's widow grieving the loss of her husband Jan 31, 2017, 7:09 p.m. Pilot dead following Rusk Co. plane crash Jan 31, 2017, 5:26 p.m. Third suspect arrested in connection to fatal gas… Jan 31, 2017, 10:28 a.m.
