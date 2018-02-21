KYTX
Troup Police Department mourns loss of K9 officer

Gabriela Garcia, KYTX 5:12 PM. CST February 21, 2018

Officers from the Troup Police Department are mourning the loss of Luke, one of their K9 officers.

According to the department's Facebook page, Luke was a narcotics dog from for over 10 years, retiring in October of 2017.

On his watch, Luke played a key role in many drug arrests, searches as well as brightening the faces of many school children when he visited Troup schools as a goodwill ambassador.

Troup Police Department says that their longtime K9 officer will be missed, and are encouraging others to keep his handler, Sergeant K. Stowers in their thoughts and prayers. 

