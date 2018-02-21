Troup Police Department mourns loss of K9 officer

Photo Courtesy Troup Police Department Facebook

Officers from the Troup Police Department are mourning the loss of Luke, one of their K9 officers.

According to the department's Facebook page, Luke was a narcotics dog from for over 10 years, retiring in October of 2017.

On his watch, Luke played a key role in many drug arrests, searches as well as brightening the faces of many school children when he visited Troup schools as a goodwill ambassador.

Troup Police Department says that their longtime K9 officer will be missed, and are encouraging others to keep his handler, Sergeant K. Stowers in their thoughts and prayers.

© 2018 KYTX-TV