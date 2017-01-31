KYTX
President Trump nominates Neil Gorsuch for Supreme Court

KYTX 7:20 PM. CST January 31, 2017

President Donald Trump announces his Supreme Court nomination as Neil Gorsuch.

Gorsuch will fill the Supreme Court seat left vacant by the late Justice Antonin Scalia, who died in February 2016.

 

 

