President Trump nominates Neil Gorsuch for Supreme Court KYTX 7:20 PM. CST January 31, 2017 President Donald Trump announces his Supreme Court nomination as Neil Gorsuch.Watch Live press conference here:Gorsuch will fill the Supreme Court seat left vacant by the late Justice Antonin Scalia, who died in February 2016.
