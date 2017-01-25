KYTX - In an interview with ABC, President Trump said the construction to build the wall he was campaigning about will begin in months. It's a promise that may be fulfilled. President Trump is adamant about building a wall between the U.S. and Mexico. James Coger the Democratic chairman of Gregg county said the wall is unrealistic.

"Building a wall is like the old saying the cure is worse than the disease," Coger said.

It's unclear whether or not American tax payers will pay for the construction of the wall. President Trump said America will be reimbursed at a later date from whatever transaction is made from Mexico.

Republican have faith in the President's background. Marty Rhines who's with the Gregg county GOP, said Trump will put American's first.

"He's great at those type of things and I believe it's gonna happen," Rhines said.

However, East Texans don't believe the wall will be built anytime soon. The idea of paying for the wall had Krystal Hoover believe she would be in a catch-22 if American tax payers have to contribute. She said she doesn't think Mexico will pay for it.

"We have enough illegals," Hoover said. "But at the same time, why should we pay for it? When it should be them, not us."

Trump said there will be a payment in form. He said their office will make negotiations.

Former President of Mexico Vicente Fox Quesada said in a colorful tweet, Mexico will not pay for the wall.

