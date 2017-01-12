Twelve women honored at the 2017 Stars over Longview Awards Ceremony and Luncheon

Awards

LONGVIEW - Longview Regional Medical Center is recognizing twelve women at their annual Stars over Longview Awards Ceremony and Luncheon.



CEO Casey Robinson says the twelve stars represent hard work, commitment and service to the community. Along with their Women’s Advisory Council, they review numerous nominations to select the brightest stars.

The 2017 Award recipients are: Jill Chaney, Dr. Peggy Coghlan, Melanie Northcutt Crocker, Patricia Florence, Gale Johnson, Keeta King, Natalie Lynch, Ginia Northcutt, Frankie Parson Riggins, Shirley Perkins, Dr. Karen Roberts, and LaRaslum Williams.

This year's special guest speaker is 2013 Boston Marathon Survivor Rebekah Gregory. Gregory spoke about how you can use your personal obstacles to make yourself better.

"I have learned to really appreciate every single day of my life,” Gregory says. “I have learned to get out of bed and count my blessings and not my problems.”

Gregory told the story of what happened the day of the bombing. She was rooting on a friend with her son. They went down to the finish line to watch the rest of the race when suddenly the bomb went off.

Her son was not harmed but she sustained serious injuries, including losing her leg. She now is a motivational speaker that wants to inspire others to overcome their obstacles.

