Two arrested in Longview bank robbery

LONGVIEW- Two suspects are jailed in connection with a recent bank robbery in Longview.

Police arrested Michael Duntae Fagans, 39, of Kilgore and Christopher Lee Hutsell, 25, of Overton.



Both suspects are jailed on charges of aggravated robbery with bonds set at $500,000 each.

Police responded to a bank robbery in the 300 block of East Loop 281 in Longview February 9, at 2:39 pm.

Upon arrival, officers were told that two men came into the Austin Bank, and demanded money from the teller.

The suspects then fled the location before police arrived..

