Two-day celebration of Juneteenth set to take place in Tyler; several other Juneteenth events

Sarah A. Miller/Tyler Morning Telegraph

TYLER - Hundreds are expected to participate in a two-day celebration of Juneteenth in Tyler that will feature music, entertainment and a parade.

The Juneteenth Association of Tyler will once again host a variety of activities designed to both honor the day and inform others of its significance. Although Juneteenth is celebrated annually on June 19, festivities are set for Friday and Saturday.

“Each year the celebration is more exciting,” Rosie Johnson, a Juneteenth Association of Tyler committee member, said. “More people are getting involved in it. We are educating the community about what Juneteenth is because a lot of people don’t know.”Juneteenth commemorates the day word of slavery’s abolition reached Texas on June 19, 1865, more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation. The celebration will begin with a musical at 7 p.m. Friday at People’s Missionary Baptist Church, 2908 Bellwood Road. This year’s parade will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. and Glenwood boulevards. The parade will conclude at Woldert Park, where food will be provided. After the parade, from 4 p.m. to midnight, there will be a Juneteenth friends and family day concert at the T.B. Butler Fountain Plaza. LJ Echols, Cupid and Silk are slated to perform. Tickets can be purchased online at www.hot1073jamz.com .

Ms. Johnson said the celebrations are for anyone looking to have a good time while honoring Juneteenth.

“It’s a day where the community comes together as one, not a division," she said.

Other Juneteenth Events in East Texas

Juneteenth Charity Summer Slam Jam

Chu’Zu Music and Yesterday’s Tomorrow will present their first Charity Summer Slam Jam from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at the Glass Recreation Center, 501 W. 32nd St.

The event will feature music, a 3-point shoot out at 6:30 p.m. and the game will tip off at 7 p.m. There will also be food, games and giveaways.

Tickets for children 13 and younger are $3, while adult tickets are $5. A portion of the proceeds will go to the North Tyler Developmental Academy.

Juneteenth Kickball for Crohn’s event set for Sunday

The second annual Kickball for Crohn’s Kickball Fest is set to take place at 3 p.m. Sunday at Lindsey Park.

The purpose of the event is to raise awareness of Crohn’s disease. Kickball teams will be competing for a cash prize.

Annual Juneteenth celebration in Henderson

A Juneteenth celebration also is set for 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Yates Park in Henderson.

The event will start out with an annual Juneteenth parade and be followed with games, live music performances, food and drinks and more.

