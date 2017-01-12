KYTX
Two East Texans celebrate living more than a century

They say a lot can change in a day. Well, what about a hundred years? Two East Texans celebrated being more than a century old today.

Taeler De Haes, KYTX 10:28 PM. CST January 12, 2017

Two East Texans celebrate living more than a century. Ollie Davis in Jacksonville celebrated her 105th birthday, and Houston White in Rusk turned 104. 

