Two Kilgore Teens suspected of burglarizing three homes

KILGORE - Two Kilgore teens are in jail tonight after being charged with burglary.

The two teens were arrested Monday morning. Police say they were on their third robbery when the homeowner found them.

Both teens tried to run away at the scene but police later caught them. Residents tell us their neighborhood is becoming more dangerous.

“What's going on, how bad is it that they must go break into people's houses,” Minnie Womack said. “It hurts people and destroys people's lives.”

Kilgore Police are still investigating to decide if the teens should face additional charges.

