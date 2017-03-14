Two people wanted in Marshall Walmart theft

MARSHALL - Two people suspected of stealing from a local Walmart store are wanted by the Marshall Police Department.

Police are asking for the public’s help with identifying the two individuals who are accused of stealing from Walmart located in the 1700 block of East End Blvd on March 5, at approximately 2:50 a.m.

The man and woman went into Walmart, and walked to the electronics department. The male selected several video cameras while the female went outside and got into a small white 4-door car. The male took the cameras, exited a fire door and got into the vehicle with the female before leaving the scene.



Chief Jesus “Eddie” Campa stated, “We are depending on the community to help us identify these

suspects. Anyone with information regarding the identity of either suspect encouraged to contact

us at 903-935-4575.”



Those wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call Marshall-Harrison County Crime Stoppers

at 903-935-9969.

