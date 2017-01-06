Tx Dot crews preparing roads for winter weather

LONGVIEW - Early this morning, TxDot officials continued working on East Texas roads and interstates.

Gregg, Van Zandt, and Smith counties so far have been covered.

Officials tell us they are spraying brine, a special road mixture that helps to keep water from freezing.

“Instead of water freezing at 32 degrees, brine prevents freezing up to 50 degrees,” Texas Department of Transportation official Wyatt Adair says. “It creates a slush that helps vehicles gain traction on the roads.”

Many East Texans and travelers were scared that conditions might become to difficult to drive. “I am headed to Dallas with my grandkids,” Barbara Bailey says. “We didn’t expect Louisiana to be so bad, and now hope Texas roads will remain safe.

TxDot advises everyone to stay off of roads unless it is necessary. Even though the roads are treated, they could still be dangerous to drive on during this weather.





