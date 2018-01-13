Tx-Dot prepares East Texas roads for icy weather

EAST TEXAS - Winter weather can cause problems for drivers. TxDot officials tell me icing on roadways causes cars to lose traction and possibly get into accidents.

Interstate 20 is one of the major highways leading into and out of Texas and Louisiana.

To help increase traction, trucks are spraying brine. Brine is a salt water mix that helps create a barrier between ice and the roadway.

Crews will spray 30-60 gallons of brine per lane mile.

"It keeps that ice from sticking onto the roadway but if the ice does stick it will provide better traction for vehicles," TxDot spokesperson Kathi White says.

TxDot recommends drivers follow these tips during icy weather conditions.

1. Maintain at least three times the normal following distance, in case you must break early.

2. Use caution on bridges, ramps and overpasses. Ice is known to stick on them.

3. If your vehicle starts to slide, ease off the gas pedal or brakes. This will help you regain traction.



TxDot says these tips will help you stay safe on the road.

