TxDOT: 'Plan While You Can' campaign makes a stop at SFA

During Spring Break, hundreds of students hit the roads for a fun and relaxing week, but unfortunately it's also a dangerous and deadly time on Texas roads.

"Spring Break of 2016, the Lufkin district of TxDot experienced two serious crashes and one fatality both linked to drinking and driving. Our stats for 2017, saw an 11% increase in the state of Texas, of drinking and driving," says Rhonda Oaks, Communications/Lufkin District Public Information

During Spring Break in 2017, Texas saw 410 crashes that seriously injured 48 people and killed 20, which is a big reason TxDot is making their way to four campuses in Texas.

The campaign also includes the 'impaired dodgeball' game.

"It’s a virtual game that makes them aware that with more than one drink it shows them how their reactions are slowed." said Oaks

During the game, students can see how each drink affects their reflexes.

"They're going to come away understanding that their reaction time, after one drink is slowed, after three drinks it has slowed significantly. They’re not going to be able to react in the time they need to react behind the wheel of a vehicle and make a good safe choice. We want them to designate that driver, plan while you can before you get behind that wheel on spring break and go to that party,” said Oaks.

