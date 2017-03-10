TxDot project updates for the week of March 13, 2017

TYLER – Here's a look at work planned in the district during the Week of March 13, 2017. These schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure or other unforeseen issues. Slow down and pay attention when traveling through work zones.

Tyler motorists are encouraged to avoid SH 64/Fifth Street when possible as milling operations continue throughout the week. The contractor, Madden Contracting Company, is conducting the work from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Work resumes from the east loop to the intersection of US 271 before continuing to SH 155.

Daily lane closures and delays can be expected. The expected completion date is around March 21.

In Palestine, SH 294 traffic will be moved to the temporary detour at the intersection of US 79 on Friday, March 17. Motorists should be prepared for this major change in the traffic pattern. Once the detour is in place and traffic shifted, the contractor will demolish the existing US 79 intersection. Traffic will remain on the detour located immediately south of the railroad crossing until the new permanent intersection is constructed. Caution is advised as traffic acclimates to the changes. The new intersection will be built to create a more standard “T” intersection with US 79. Additional project information is available below in the Anderson County section of this release under the heading US 79 New Lane Construction Project.

Anderson County – Palestine Maintenance plans to conduct mill and inlay work starting Wednesday on US 84 between Loop 256 and FM 3266. Expect daily lane closures.

Anderson County construction projects updates:

US 79 New Lane Construction Project

• Limits: From 1.6 miles southwest of Loop 256 in Palestine south to the Trinity River

• Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd., of Longview

• Cost: $42.7 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2017

Work continues to build a detour at the intersection of SH 294 in Palestine. Traffic will be moved to the detour on Friday where it will remain until the redesigned intersection is completed. Work on the new northbound bridge is ongoing as is asphalt paving on the new northbound lanes from CR 2133 to CR 2205. Motorists should remain alert for turning truck traffic during both operations. Other work includes concrete paving operations in the new northbound lanes between FM 645 and CR 2205; widening work for the turn lane close to the Tucker Store; and work on the northbound detour ramp at FM 645. US 79 traffic does not stop at this intersection. The project expands a 5.3 mile section of US 79 from two lanes to a four-lane divided highway with a continuous left turn lane and a depressed median.

SH 19 Widening Project

• Limits: From 3.6 miles N of FM 837 (Henderson Co. line) south to .4 mile N of FM 321 at Montalba

• Contractor: Big Creek Construction of Hewitt

• Cost: $12.5 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2017

Widening activities continue in the southbound lanes. Work on culvert extensions, driveways and temporary lane widening continue throughout the project limits. Expect occasional lane closures with flaggers and a pilot car providing traffic control. The posted speed limit is 55 mph.

Off-System Bridge Replacement Project

• Limits: County Road (CR) 471 at Box Creek; CR 4801 at Indian Creek; CR 1231 at Stills Creek

• Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd., of Longview

• Cost: $817,412.15

• Anticipated Completion Date: Early 2017

Close out activities are ongoing with the new bridges open to traffic.



Off-System Bridge Replacement Project

• Limits: County Road (CR) 2133 at Mack Creek between US 79 and FM 1990

• Contractor: Fritcher Construction Services of Tyler

• Cost: $499,832.22

• Anticipated Completion Date: Early 2017

The road is closed to traffic with detours in place as the replacement bridge is built.

Cherokee County – Jacksonville and Rusk maintenance crews resume overlay level up on FM 235 from SH 110 to FM 2274. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control.



Cherokee County construction projects updates:

US 69 Widening through Wells

• Limits: From 2 mile north of FM 1247 in Wells, south to 0.9 miles south of FM 1247

• Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd., of Longview

• Cost: $17.6 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2018

The contractor is clearing right-of-way and installing drainage structures. The project is widening US 69 through Wells from two lanes to four lanes with new curb and gutter and a two-way left turn lane through town. The speed limit has been reduced on the northern end of the project and will remain in effect until construction is complete.



US 69 Widening and Resurfacing

• Limits: From 0.028 mile south of FM 343 in Rusk southward to just north of SH 21 in Alto

• Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC

• Cost: $9.3 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2017

Slope work and cleanup activities continue along the project limits on this job that’s widening and resurfacing US 69. Expect lane closures.



US 79 Repairs and Resurfacing Project

• Limits: From SH 204 to Mud Creek

• Contractor: Reynolds & Kay

• Cost: $5.7 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2017

No work is currently scheduled on this job that’s repairing and resurfacing US 79.

Gregg County – Longview Maintenance resumes mill and inlay operations on FM 2208 between US 80 and US 259 before moving to US 259 between US 80 and Loop 281. Expect the roadway to be reduced to one lane with flaggers providing traffic control.

Gregg County construction projects updates:

SH 300/Gilmer Road and US 80 ADA Ramps (New Project)

• Limits: US 80 from Loop 281 to Spur 63 & SH 300 from FM 2275 to Hawkins Parkway

• Contractor: Ti-Zack Concrete, Inc., of Minnesota

• Cost: $1.4 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: August 2017

This project is constructing ADA curb ramps on SH 300 and US 80. Work includes removing the existing ramps and constructing new ones with curb and gutter as well as installing hand rails. There will be lane closures on the outside lanes in alternating directions as the work progresses. Expect delays!

Loop 281 at FM 1845/Pine Tree Road

• Limits: From US 80 to Shofner Drive

• Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd., of Longview.

• Cost: $4.54 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: January 2018

Subgrade work is ongoing with traffic reduced to one lane in all directions on this project to widen Loop 281 from US 80 to just north of FM 1845. The project has multiple traffic phases that include some overnight lane closures. Motorists should use other routes to avoid delays. The project includes widening the roadway, installing storm drain, grading and base work, curb and gutter, raised medians, surface, signs and pavement markings.

FM 2087 over Sabine River

• Limits: From 500 feet north of bridge to 500 feet south of bridge

• Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd., of Longview.

• Cost: $3.7 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Late Summer 2017

The contractor is working on the substructure of the new bridge. Alternate routes have been established to move traffic around FM 2087 at the Sabine River which is closed until late summer 2017 for construction of a new bridge. Local traffic is allowed to approach from the north or the south but is not allowed to cross the river. Motorists can take SH 31 from I-20 to Loop 281 or SH 322/SH 149 from I-20 to Loop 281. The project includes the construction of a new bridge and approaches, grading, asphalt concrete pavement base and surface, metal beam guard fence and pavement markings.

FM 2275 George Richey Extension (Segment I)

• Limits: From McCann Road west to SH 300 (Gilmer Road)

• Contractor: East Texas Bridge, Inc.

• Cost: $12.4 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2017

Ongoing work includes hauling embankment, laying storm drains and starting bridge construction on this new roadway to connect Gilmer and McCann roads. The intersection of Graystone Road and new George Richey Road/FM 2275 is closed to thru traffic. Local traffic can use SH 300 or McCann Road to access Graystone Road. All other traffic must use alternate routes. This Segment I project includes constructing two bridges and a four-lane roadway with center left turn lanes from McCann Road to SH 300/Gilmer Road.

FM 2275 George Richey Extension (Segments II & III)

• Limits: From McCann Road to US 259

• Contractor: East Texas Bridge, Inc.

• Cost: $12.8 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: March 2017

The contractor continues close out activities on this project to build a new roadway between US 259 and McCann Road.

Loop 281 at FM 2087 Overpass

• Limits: From SH 31 to approximately one mile south of SH 31

• Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd., of Longview.

• Cost: $13.2 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: March 2017

Motorist can expect alternating lane closures at both ends of the project and on FM 2087. Decorative signage and landscaping are being installed on this job. The contractor will also place a final layer of asphalt on Loop 281 and FM 2087. The project is building a new overpass over the railroad crossing.

Henderson County – Athens Maintenance resumes surface repairs on FM 3079 between FM 315 and FM 314. A second crew is conducting culvert repairs on SH 31 between Malakoff and Loop 7 in Athens. Expect lane closures at both locations with flaggers providing traffic control.

Henderson County construction projects updates:

US 175 Widening Project (Phase I)

• Limits: From 0.1 miles SE of FM 804 near Baxter SE to 1.1 miles E of Loop 60E at Larue

• Contractor: A.L. Helmcamp, Inc. and Big Creek Construction

• Cost: $39.2 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: November 2018

Work continues at the RM 2588 intersection in LaRue where the contractor is removing pavement from US 175 for about 1,000 feet southward. Expect short delays. A short segment of RM 2588 remains unpaved while work continues at the intersection. Meanwhile, drivers should expect one lane carrying two-way traffic throughout the project limits as well as occasional daytime lane closures at various locations. Work continues to progress with traffic moved to the new alignment between the west end of Loop 60 to approximately one mile east of the loop. Dirt and drainage work around Loop 60E in Larue to near Baxter is ongoing. The speed limit in the construction zone has been set at 55 mph so slow down because traffic fines double when workers are present. Phase I construction started April 6, 2015 and is expanding US 175 from two lanes to a four-lane divided highway with a depressed median.

US 175 Widening Project (Phase II)

• Limits: From 1.1 miles E of Loop 60B at LaRue to 0.85 mile E of FM 315 at Poynor

• Contractor: Sundt Construction, Inc., of San Antonio

• Cost: $37.8 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Late Summer 2017

The contractor continues prepping the proposed eastbound lanes for hot mix applications. Work is also expected to be completed on the eastbound bridge in anticipation for a traffic switch that will occur in the next couple of months. As part of the new highway construction, a short stretch of CR 4401 has been permanently closed from the intersection of US 175’s new eastbound lanes to the new right of way. The rest of CR 4401 remains open with access from CR 4354/Camp Road.

This Phase II project will expand US 175 from two lanes to a four-lane divided with a depressed median. Drivers should anticipate two-way traffic throughout the project limits which stretch 4.7 miles ending just east of FM 315 in Poynor. The speed limit has been set at 55 mph. A portion of this phase is being built on new location around the south side of Poynor. This like Phase I, is a mobility project to add capacity and improve safety, and includes adding one lane in each direction.

US 175 Widening Project (Phase III)

• Limits: From 0.85 miles E of FM 315 in Poynor SE to .5 miles NW of SH 155 at Frankston

• Contractor: A.L. Helmcamp, Inc.

• Cost: $27.6 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2019

The contractor continues to install and maintain storm water control measures throughout the project limits as well as install drainage box culverts. Earth work operations continue as does work on the culvert wing wall. Lane closures are possible. This project is expanding US 175 from two lanes to a four-lane divided highway with a depressed median.



FM 315/FM 1616 Widening Project

• Limits: From FM 314S to CS End at County Road 4325, 4224, etc.

• Contractor: Big Creek Construction, LTD, of Hewitt, Texas

• Cost: $3.07 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Early 2017

There is currently no work being conducted on this project.



SH 31 Bridge Painting Project – Westbound at Trinity River/Eastbound at Cedar Creek

• Limits: From just east of Cedar Creek to just west of the Trinity River

• Contractor: Olympus Painting Contractors Inc., of Clearwater, Florida

• Cost: $2.3 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Early 2017

Close out activities continue as work winds down on this project.

Rusk County – Henderson Maintenance is conducting edge repair work on FM 1798 from US 79 to FM 840. Expect the roadway to be reduced to one lane carrying two-way traffic with flaggers and a pilot car handling traffic control.



Rusk County construction projects updates:

US 79 South Widening Project

• Limits: From Loop 571 in Henderson going southwest for 3.0 miles to FM 839

• Contractor: Drewery Construction Co., Inc.

• Cost: $6.7 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2017

The contractor plans to place a hot mix asphalt surface on the roadway. Expect alternating lane closures with flaggers and a pilot car assisting traffic through the construction zone. The posted speed limit has been reduced to 60 mph throughout this work zone and is being enforced by DPS. The project includes widening the existing pavement and adding a center left turn lane resulting in a new asphalt surface when the job is completed.

FM 3135 Widening Project

• Limits: From 1.9 miles NE of US 79 (W of CR 222) north to 1.7 miles SW of FM 1251 (CR 262)

• Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC

• Cost: $2 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Early 2017

No work is planned on this project that consists of widening the pavement and installing milled centerline rumble strips on a three-mile section of roadway.

FM 95 Widening Project

• Limits: From FM 1798 to SH 315

• Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC

• Cost: $2.5 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Early 2017

The contractor is installing guard fence on this job. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control. The project is widening a four-mile section of the road and adding shoulders.



SH 43 Overlay Project (Notice of Project Completion)

• Limits: From four miles south of FM 2658 to FM 3231

• Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC

• Cost: $4.6 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: March 2017

This project is complete.



SH 64 and US 79 Landscaping Project

• Limits: Various locations

• Contractor: Tight Line Construction, LLC, of Lufkin

• Cost: $145,000

• Anticipated Completion Date: March 2017

Landscaping and the installation of raised beds at various locations along SH 64 and US 79 is the focus of this project. All work will be outside the travel lanes in the right-of-way and should not impact traffic flow.

Smith County – Tyler Maintenance crews plan to conduct base repairs on FM 2767 near Loop 323. Expect lane closures in the four-lane section of the roadway. A second crew will be conducting ditch maintenance at various locations around the county. Expect lane closures.

Smith County construction projects updates:

Loop 323 West Widening at UPRR Underpass

• Limits: Tyler’s West Loop and SH 31

• Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd., of Longview

• Cost: $12 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2017

The contractor continues cleanup activities as this job nears completion. The project widened Loop 323 from SH 31 to Shaw Street and replaced the railroad bridge. The speed limit on Loop 323 in the work zone remains 45 mph from SH 64 to Shaw Street until all work is completed.

SH 31E Widening Project

• Limits: From FM 757 to FM 2012

• Contractor: Reynolds & Kay, LTD

• Cost: $7.8 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2017

The contractor is conducting driveway work. Expect lane closures. The final surface will be applied in May 2017. A daily construction speed limit of 60 mph remains in place when work is being performed.

US 271 Repairs and Resurfacing Project

• Limits: From FM 2015 southward to Oakwood Street/Spur 147 in Tyler

• Contractor: Reynolds & Kay

• Cost: $4.3 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2017

Permanent striping is being applied to the roadway as cleanup activities continue on the 4.5-mile project to repair and resurface the roadway. Expect lane closures.

FM 1253 Widening Project

• Limits: From County Road 462 S, 1.3 miles N of FM 857 S to FM 1805; FM 1804 from the Wood County line to US 69; FM 2015 from CR 313 to FM 16

• Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd., of Longview

• Cost: $7.5 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2017

Work starts this week to widen the last structure on this project that also includes sealing and resurfacing all three roadways. Expect daily lane closures and delays.



Spur 248 Widening Project

• Limits: From 1.75 miles west of FM 848/Old Omen Road going east to SH 64 southeast of Tyler

• Contractor: Lonestar Equipment Company, Inc.

• Cost: $8.6 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2018

Work continues on the storm drains and embankment on the eastbound lanes. The speed limit has been reduced to 55 mph during construction. The project is widening Spur 248 from two lanes to a four-lane divided roadway with flush median.

County Road Bridge Replacement Projects

• Limits: CR 4129 at Mill Creek near Lindale; CR 3104 at Prairie Creek north of FM 1252 near Winona; and CR 2138 at Blackhawk Creek south of Whitehouse

• Contractor: Pierce Construction

• Cost: $947,000.00

• Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2017

Slope work continues as the contractor conducts cleanup activities on CR 2138 at Blackhawk Creek. No work is scheduled for CR 4129 or CR 3104. All three roads are closed for the construction of new bridges and approaches.

Van Zandt County – Canton Maintenance resumes fog seal operations on SH 64 between FM 279 and FM 16 as well as on FM 2339 between FM 279 and FM 773. Expect lane closures and delays with flaggers providing traffic control.

Van Zandt County construction projects updates:

FM 314 Widening Project

• Limits: From I-20 to the Van Zandt/Henderson County line

• Contractor: A.L. Helmcamp, Inc., of Buffalo

• Cost: $11.9 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2018

Structure work continues along with roadway rehabilitation activities. Expect daily lane closures at various locations throughout the project limits of this job to widen FM 314.

FM 1256 Widening Project

• Limits: From FM 316 eastward to SH 19

• Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd., of Longview

• Cost: $5.8 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2018

No work is planned on this project that is widening almost eight miles of the roadway.



County Roads Bridge Replacement Projects

• Limits: CR 3105 at Crooked Creek, CR 3809 at Negro Creek, CR 4404 at Cream Level Creek, and CR 2908 at Purtis Creek

• Contractor: Stateline Construction, LLC.

• Cost: $1.4 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2017

On CR 2908 at Purtis Creek, the contractor is conducting work on substructure items, installing rock rip rap on the bridge slopes and setting beams. The road is closed to through traffic during construction of the new bridge. Both CR 3105 at Crooked Creek and CR 3809 at Negro Creek are open to through traffic. The project is expected to be completed in the summer.

I-20 Westbound Exit Relocation Project

• Limits: From FM 314 WB Exit Ramp and Frontage Road

• Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd., of Longview

• Cost: $4.6 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2017

Phase I construction continues on this I-20 project to relocate the westbound exit ramp at FM 314, and reconstruct the frontage road. No lane closures are expected on I-20. Phase I of the project includes reconstructing the frontage road and building the new exit ramp 1.13 miles east of FM 314. This requires closing a portion of the frontage road for several months from approximately 500 feet east of the current exit ramp to about 3,250 feet eastward. The existing ramp and frontage road from the ramp west to FM 314 will remain open during this phase of work. Phase II will consist of constructing a detour from the FM 314 intersection eastward for about 2,000 feet, and completing the frontage road west to the intersection.

Wood County – Mineola Maintenance continues pavement level up work up on FM 1254 and edge repairs on FM 49. Expect lane closures at both locations with flaggers directing traffic.



I-20 Total Maintenance Contract

• Limits: Gregg, Smith and Van Zandt counties

• Contractor: Fireman Excavating

Routine maintenance activities are ongoing on I-20 with moving operations throughout the week:

- Debris Removal: Monday from the inside lane through all three counties

- Debris Removal: Tuesday from the outside lane through all three counties

- Small Sign Repairs: Tuesday and Wednesday Through all three counties

- Pothole Repairs: Monday and Tuesday through all three counties

- Guardrail Repairs: Wednesday through Gregg and Smith counties

- Luminaire Maintenance: Thursday and Friday through all three counties

No lane closures are planned but that is subject to change.

