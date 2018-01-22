TxDOT starts work on 2 major construction projects

EAST TEXAS - Construction is happening all over East Texas roadways. This week, the Texas Department of Transportation started one major project and began the second phase of another.

The first involves the Farm to Market Road 849 bridge that was hit by a big-rig back in November. The bridge goes over I-20.

Monday and Tuesday the eastbound lanes of I-20 will be closed from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m. and on Wednesday and Thursday the westbound lanes will be closed.

According to Kathi White with TxDOT, their contractor will be installing the deck panels for the new bridge.

On Tuesday, Phase two begins on State Highway 175 in Henderson County.

It will happen between Larue and Poyner. Construction crews will be switching the traffic to the new westbound lanes. It should only take a few hours, beginning mid-morning until mid-afternoon.

Once this is complete there will be two lanes available for westbound drivers while eastbound drivers will only have one.

The eastbound drivers will have two lanes to drive on once phase three begins and is completed.

When State Highway 175 is complete, a divided highway is planned with a depressed medium, according to White.

