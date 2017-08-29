TxDOT Tyler district maintenance crews helping with Harvey relief

Texas Department of Public Safety (Photo: TxDOT)

TYLER - The TxDOT Tyler district sent maintenance crews to help with Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

Those 18 employees left Friday morning for staging at TxDOT’s Bryan District, along with crews from around the state.

East Texas crews in Houston are helping with high water rescue. Crews in Victoria are helping repair road signs and traffic lights. In Bryan, they are helping to block roadways with high water to prevent anyone from getting stuck.

TxDOT spokesperson Kathi White said crews are doing everything they can to keep Texans impacted in the gulf region safe, and they are using equipment in new ways by doing so.

"They are driving the dump trucks, and they will be filled with people instead of soil," White said.

TxDOT crews will be down south as long as needed.

On Friday, a new crew will be sent down to swap out with those currently helping. White said additional crews could be sent down to help if needed, but that decision would be made on a day to day basis.

She said times like these are devastating, and a reminder to everyone to never drive towards high water.

"Never drive into a roadway where there's water, because you'd have no idea what it's like underneath," she said.

According to White, all roads in the Tyler District’s eight-county area are open to traffic without issue. Those counties include Anderson, Cherokee, Gregg, Henderson, Rusk, Smith, Van Zandt and Wood.

