Ty Wright and Pelicans host drive for Van Zandt County tornado relief

Photos of the damage left behind by tornadoes in Canton, Texas on Saturday, April 29, 2017. Photo: Johnathan Finley (Photo: WFAA)

TYLER - A hometown hero is taking time away from the Minor Leagues to give back in a major way. Myrtle Beach Pelicans assistant coach, Ty Wright, and East Texas native is raising money to help tornado victims in Van Zandt County.

Wright has both a silent and online auction. Items up for grabs include a game-used bat signed by Kris Bryant and baseballs signed by Pelican players.

"That's my home. I love the East Texas area," Wright said. "I love where I'm from. I wouldn't trade it for anything. When somebody is in trouble, I just feel like I need to help out."

He was born and raised in Tyler, and attended school in Wills Point - a city near Canton.

Seeing the destruction from the tornadoes that ripped through Van Zandt County in April forced him to take action.

"I started reaching out to friends of mine that are currently playing in the Major Leagues to see if they would be interested in signing anything they could get their hands on, and send it to us, so we could auction off and raise money."

Wright said all proceeds will go to the Van Zandt County Tornado Relief Fund.

"We've got some really incredible people out there that need some help. I know East Texans. We're quick to help everybody," he said.

If you aren't able to make a bid, Wright says donating your time is priceless.

