Tyler Azalea Trail starting to bloom

(Photo: Treece, Hannah)

TYLER - With all of the warm weather recently it's starting to feel like spring, and the Tyler Azalea Trail is showing signs of that.

Buds are beginning to pop up, and some are even blooming.

While they're not at peak yet, Susan Travis with Visit Tyler said they're right on schedule for the trail's official opening next week.

"This time of year in Tyler is just amazingly beautiful," Travis said. "But of course I love all the visitors coming in and they get excited about seeing the beauty."

The ribbon cutting for the trail will be March 15 at 10 a.m, and will also feature the 2018 Azalea Belles for the first time.

