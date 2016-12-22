Tyler cab company offering free rides home

A free ride home. No questions asked.

It’s how Tyler Cab Company President Jamal Moharer has been giving back to his community every holiday season.

“We are removing the excuse for not being safe,” Moharer said.

Originally offering free rides on New Year’s Eve, the cab company has expanded both the time and coverage area of it’s service.

Partnering with the Roberts & Roberts law firm for the 6th year in a row, tipsy party-goers can opt for riding home in the back of a cab instead of the back of a cop car.

Randy Roberts says that the goal isn’t just aimed at getting people home safely, it’s about showing East Texans how easy it can to make the right decision.

“Once they do that, they’ll realize that the for the price of a drink, they can get a safe ride home.”

The service is available now and through the New Years holiday weekend.

The number for Tyler Cab Company is (903) 592-3232

For more information on Tyler Cab Company, click here.

For more information on Roberts & Roberts law firm, click here.