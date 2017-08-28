Tyler church builds "flood buckets" for Harvey relief

TYLER - Dayspring United Methodist Church in Tyler is doing its part to help with Hurricane Harvey relief by building "flood buckets."

These buckets are filled with supplies like trash bags, clothes pins and bug spray.

Pastor Matthew Stone announced the idea Sunday in service. He said he didn't know how to help the victims at first, but he had to think of something fast.

"One thing we know, beyond a shadow of a doubt, is flood buckets are going to be needed. Regardless of what other relief efforts are needed, people are going to need some of those first items that are going to help them start to clean up after waters recede," Stone said.

You can pack your own "flood bucket" or donate money. It costs $65 to build a bucket, but Stone said all donations help.

Donations will be accepted through Thursday, Aug. 31.

© 2017 KYTX-TV