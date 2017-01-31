Tyler Conoco clerk's widow grieving the loss of her husband

A family is distraught after a father and husband was killed at a local Conoco gas station during a robbery Saturday. After forty years of marriage, Cheryl Stacks said she still can't believe her husband is gone after a senseless act was committed.

Billy Dale Stacks, 62, was working at the Conoco gas station at 3319 NNE Loop 323, and had worked there for 12 years. Stacks suffered from gunshot wounds to both his head and shoulder and later died from injuries.

"Everybody loved him,” she said.

Cheryl said her first reaction was anger, which quickly turned into devastation.

"He was something else. We've been married 40 years. I've known him all my adult life,” she said. “He's not going to be there anymore for me."

Cheryl said she was thankful her son Dakota Stacks wasn't there. He works at the Conoco and had just gotten off work thirty minutes prior to the incident.

Dakota said his dad was known for his positive attitude, and if anyone dare ruin the mood, he said he’d let them know about it.

"He'd turn the air up and freeze them out of here," Dakota said. "Everyone knew him. They'd come in and say, 'Bill, why's it so cold in here? Turn the air down!'"

Cheryl said employees at the Conoco who worked with her husband are a second family to her, after Billy put in 12 years of work there.

Conoco store manager Shelby Burke said the incident has left her afraid to come into work.

"I'm terrified. I'm scared to walk in the parking lot because I come in the dark in the morning."

She worked with Billy every morning, still in denial of this terrible loss.

"At first I thought it was a dream,” Burke said. “I didn't know what to do. I just came straight up here to see what I could do. I was worried about them."

Cheryl commends Smith Co. Sheriff Larry Smith for his effort in arresting the suspects.

Lamarcus Hannah, 32, Dameon Mosley, 25, and Kedarias Hayes Oliver, 23, were arrested and are in the Smith Co. jail on aggravated robbery charges. Bond is set for one million dollars each.

In a press conference on Monday, Smith said the current charges could be elevated to capital murder.

Despite Cheryl's loss and the heartache this incident has caused her and her family, she said the arrest of these individuals will hopefully prevent another family from going through the same thing.

"That's the only blessing I can think of,” she said. “That things will change, and that nobody will be killed by them now."

A GoFundMe page is set up for the family for those wishing to donate. The family’s goal is to raise $5,000.

