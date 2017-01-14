Tyler couple displaced after home fire

A Tyler couple is displaced after a home fire early Saturday morning.

According to Tonya Boynton, around 2 a.m. Saturday, she and her husband were asleep when a friend rushed into their room to tell them about the fire.

Everyone inside the home made it out safely except for one of the dog owned by the homeowners.

The homeowners say that they believe the fire started in the backyard of the home.

Tyler fire officials have been reached out to for information but have not provided any details.

