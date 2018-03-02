Tyler Fire Department releases 2018 Tornado/Severe Weather Response Plan

System.Object

TYLER - After a meeting with various public service agencies in the community on Wednesday, the Tyler Fire Department has released the Tornado/Severe Weather Response Plan for 2018.

According to the Tyler Fire Department, the plan serves as a guide to give helpful information to the public.

The plan includes tips on preparing for possible severe weather and points out the conditions that are often connected to tornadic activity.

Additionally, it highlights resources available to the public during the season, including locations that provide shelter in such conditions.

To find the plan, visit the Tyler Fire Department’s website (www.tylerfiredept.com).

If you have questions about the plan, please call the Fire Department at (903) 535-0005.

