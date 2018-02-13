Tyler gas station robbed, suspect flees on foot

TYLER - Tyler Police are looking for a man who robbed a convenience store with a knife.

It happened just after midnight at the Food Fast convenience store at 805 W. Houston St in Tyler. Upon arrival, the clerk stated that a male armed with a butcher knife came into the business and demanded money. As soon as the clerk opened the cash register, the suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the scene on foot.

The suspect is described as a white male, average build, wearing a green jacket, black pants, orange beanie with a “T” emblem, and had his face covered with a black and white bandana. The clerk was not injured during the robbery

This case is still under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000.

