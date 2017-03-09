Tyler ISD cancels unopposed school board elections

Tyler ISD has canceled its May 6 school board elections.

The Tyler ISD Board of Trustees votes Thursday to cancel the two unopposed races during its monthly workshop meeting.

Board Vice-President Dr. Patricia Nation, representing District 4, and Rev. Orenthia Mason, of District 2, will serve an additional three year term on the school board.



The cancellation leaves only the $198 million high school replacement bond package on the May 6 election for Tyler ISD.



--Cory McCoy

