Tyler ISD cancels unopposed school board elections

Tyler ISD has canceled its May 6 school board elections.
The Tyler ISD Board of Trustees votes Thursday to cancel the two unopposed races during its monthly workshop meeting.
Board Vice-President Dr. Patricia Nation, representing District 4, and Rev. Orenthia Mason, of District 2, will serve an additional three year term on the school board.
The cancellation leaves only the $198 million high school replacement bond package on the May 6 election for Tyler ISD.
--Cory McCoy
