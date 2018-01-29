Tyler ISD Career and Technology Center mourning loss of instructor Durk Watts

Photo Courtesy Tyler Morning Telegraph

TYLER - Students and faculty are mourning the loss of a Tyler ISD teacher.

The district confirmed they are coping with the loss of Durk Watts, a Career and Technology Center engineering instructor, who passed away over the weekend.

The district released a statement on his passing on Monday.

“The Tyler ISD family is saddened to hear of the passing of beloved teacher, Mr. Watts. Our hearts and prayers go out to his family during this difficult time. Campus and district counselors will continue to be available to meet with students and teachers as needed.”

Watts taught courses including civil engineering, aerospace engineering, computer programming and network and computer maintenance.

© 2018 KYTX-TV