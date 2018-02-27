Tyler ISD Foundation awards over $30,000 in grant money to schools

(Photo: Treece, Hannah)

TYLER - More than $30,000, that's how much the Tyler ISD Foundation gave out in grant money today to schools across the district.

Months ago teachers applied for the grants for their school's programs, and today they were surprised with the money.

Alacia Reid is a choir director at Hogg Middle School, she received $4,500 which will go towards the school's theater program.

"We always want the best experiences for our kids, and to have these resources that allow it to be more than just a basic situation," Reid said.

Dawn Parnell with Tyler ISD said the grants are competitive, once teachers apply for the grant, there's a committee in place to review each application.

"And then a decision is made and we go out along with the district and the foundation to surprise the teachers and let them know they won money," Parnell said.

She said the best part is seeing the teacher's reactions when they find out they've been granted the money.

"They work so hard and so for them to have a great idea and be rewarded with money to be able to implement that," Parnell said.

For Reid, it's not just about getting the money, it's about all the things the money can do for her program in the future.

"We're going to use it to purchase the show kit, and all the performance rights, and the showcase rights and those types of things," Reid said.

And because her theater program puts on dual language performances, she said this money won't just help the school, it will benefit the community too.

For teachers who want to apply for next year's grant, the application will be open again in the fall.

