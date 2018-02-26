Tyler ISD hosting community meetings for parents on rezoning

TYLER - Tyler ISD is hosting community meetings all week for parents to voice their concerns on rezoning in the district. The first meeting was Monday night at Hogg Middle School.

The proposed zone changes are meant to help balance high school sizes and middle school closings, according to district official.

"You're talking about splitting up a group of kids. Ninety percent plus are economically disadvantaged," said parent Carrie Barrera.

She's a children's minister at Church Under a Bridge, working with underprivileged kids on the north side of Tyler. That's where Barrera said families will be hit hardest by the rezoning.

"I mean you have a logistical nightmare for parents on the north side of town," she said. "Some of these parents don't have cars, and the ability to pay for gas -- I mean, you're talking about a great deal of money. They can't just hop into a Tahoe and drive their kids all over the city."

One of the biggest changes, and concerns, among parents is the closing of Dogan Middle School.

District officials said the school has seen low performance for years, remaining on the state's "improvement required" list for several years.

The facility is expected to reopen in 2019 as a facility for the RISE Academy program.

To parents on the fence about attending, Barrera offered a gentle push.

"Everybody that has a child in TISD is important. If you have a child that's attending school, you are just as important as the next, and you deserve to find out the information," she said.

Aside from performance, growth is another issue administrators are trying to resolve.

Some high school students are being moved to help balance out each school's population.

Officials said if changes are not made, within the next ten years, the student population of John Tyler would grow to 3,000. Robert E. Lee would drop to around 2,000 students.

The next meeting is Tuesday, February 27 at Moore MST Magnet School at 6:00 p.m. The last one is Thursday, March 1 at Caldwell Elementary Arts Academy at 6:00 pm.

