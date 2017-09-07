Tyler ISD introduces new literacy program

TYLER, TX - After less than half of third graders at Tyler ISD being on or above their reading level at the end of the 2017 academic year, the district implements a new reading program.

The goal is to have 85% of third graders by 2021 be reading at or above their reading level.

Teachers from across the district were asked for input. One of the changes is book bags for kids in pre-k.

These bags will be sent home with books in either Spanish or English. Along with the books there will be lesson plans for the parents.

The plans are to encourage interactions and activities with the books instead of just reading aloud.

Tyler ISD believes it's important to put books in kids hands everyday.

