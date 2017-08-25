Tyler ISD kicks off school year with annual convocation

TYLER - With the new school year right around the corner for Tyler ISD, Teachers, administrators and staff gathered Friday to celebrate.

More than 2,500 district employees attended Friday's annual district convocation, donning spirit gear to represent each of the different schools.

Attendees were treated to musical performances from students and staff to pump up the crowd.

Superintendent Dr. Marty Crawford also addressed the group, reinforcing the school district's dedication to helping all children do well in school.

"To make sure we're doing the things we need to do to educate our children, I can say we have the best school board in the state of Texas because they focus on student outcomes," Crawford said.

The new school year for Tyler ISD students and faculty kicks off on Monday, August 28th.

