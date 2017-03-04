Tyler ISD leaks employee data after phishing attack

Tyler ISD confirms a leak of employee information following a phishing scam discovered on Wednesday.

According to district officials, they received an email from someone posing as the Tyler ISD Superintendent requesting W-2 information for all 2016 employees.

The district replied to the email, sending out the W-2 information before realizing that the email came from a fraudulent account.

In a statement, the administration says that they “are putting in place resources to protect those who may be impacted and will be providing written notice to impacted individuals in the near future along with access to free credit monitoring and restoration services.”

It is unclear at this time who is responsible for the attack and how many Tyler ISD employees have had their personal data compromised.

