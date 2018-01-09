Tyler ISD 'Tyler Tech' program expanding

TYLER - Tyler ISD's Career and Technology Center has offered the feel of a workplace environment since opening its doors in 2015. and now the center plans to add more than 70 course paths for the upcoming school year.

The program will give the students the opportunity to grow and learn on their own, similar to a workplace environment.

In addition to the core curriculum classes, the center will add more certification options, as well as exploring options with TJC's fire academy and law enforcement in the fall.

