TYLER - Tyler ISD parents, your child may be headed to another school. The district approved a school zone change to help balance high school sizes and middle school closings.

District officials say middle schools are seeing these changes to help improve the quality of education in low performing schools.

One of the biggest changes is the closing of Dogan Middle School. District officials say the school has seen low performance for years.

Some parents tell me they are glad the district is trying to improve the quality of education.

"Parents and their kiddos can sit down and have a conversation about what type of learning environment can help them be successful,” Tyler ISD parent Betsy Jones says.

Future growth is another issue administrators are trying to resolve. Some high school students are being moved to help balance out each school's population.

Officials say if changes are not made, within the next ten years John Tyler would grow towards 3,000 students and Robert E. Lee would drop to around two thousand students.

The district is still looking at elementary school proposed changes. If you are a middle or high school parent, the district says their website will have information on student changes in the coming months.

Also, the district is taking into consideration students who want to remain at their current schools.

