Tyler Junior College holds blood drive for areas affected by Harvey

TYLER, TX - Carter BloodCare reached out to the community of East Texas for blood drives to help the areas hit by Harvey.

One blood drive on Friday afternoon was at Tyler Junior College from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Students, professors, and the community were lined up outside the bus, some for over an hour, waiting for their chance to help out.

One student says even though she is in school, she wants to help the victims of Harvey in any way she can.

Normally blood drives in East Texas are used to fulfill the need in East Texas, but the blood donated at this drive will be sent directly to Houston and other areas near the coast.

If you missed the blood drive you can donate at Carter BloodCare Monday-Saturday at 815 S. Baxter Ave.

