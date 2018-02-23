Tyler Junior College offers free health screenings

TYLER - Tyler Junior College will offer free dental and vision screenings on Saturday.

Around 150 students in the TJC dental hygiene, ophthalmic medical assistant and nursing programs have volunteered to work at the event, which is expected to serve up to 300 patients.

Students will not receive class credit for the event.

"The feeling that I get afterwards is seriously indescribably. You're getting to help all these people in our area who can't afford dental insurance. They can't afford to go anywhere else," said Kenzi Morton, a student studying to be a hygienist at TJC.

This is Morton's second time helping out. While she's not able to do full-on cleanings, she'll be helping with x-rays and checking vitals.

She's hoping to help hundreds get the care they need.

"Whether it be an extraction or a filling, because their mouth is hurting. They've got pain.

It's just really awesome to help and alleviate some of that pain, because they can't go anywhere else."

The event is sponsored by East Texas Missions of Mercy.

"We've seen how it helps a self-esteem. We've seen how getting dental care can change a life. We've seen their lives change, they get a job that they couldn't get. There's more to it than fixing teeth," said Dr. David Nichols, a dentist volunteering with the organization.

Services available will include eye exams, preventative dental care and dental cleaning. The event will also offer limited fillings, extractions, root canals and partial denture fittings.

Tickets are first come, first served, and they will be handed out beginning at 5 a.m. Registration will open at 6 a.m. Interested persons should bring their current list of medications, but ID is not required.

The screenings will be at Rogers Nursing & Health Sciences Center located at 1200 E. Fifth St., on the TJC main campus.

