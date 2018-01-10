SMITH COUNTY - Rodrick Shantel Smith, Jr, a 22-year-old Tyler man, was arrested after evading police in his vehicle with drugs and a firearm inside.
According to Smith County Jail records, Smith was also arrested for endangering a child.
He remains in the Smith County jail on bonds totaling $77,500.
CBS19 is working on more information regarding this story and will post updates.
