Photo Courtesy Smith County Jail

SMITH COUNTY - Rodrick Shantel Smith, Jr, a 22-year-old Tyler man, was arrested after evading police in his vehicle with drugs and a firearm inside.

According to Smith County Jail records, Smith was also arrested for endangering a child.

He remains in the Smith County jail on bonds totaling $77,500.

CBS19 is working on more information regarding this story and will post updates.

