Tyler man arrested for child endangerment, firearm and drug possession

Gabriela Garcia, KYTX 6:25 PM. CST January 10, 2018

SMITH COUNTY - Rodrick Shantel Smith, Jr, a 22-year-old Tyler man, was arrested after evading police in his vehicle with drugs and a firearm inside. 

According to Smith County Jail records, Smith was also arrested for endangering a child. 

He remains in the Smith County jail on bonds totaling $77,500.

CBS19 is working on more information regarding this story and will post updates.

 

