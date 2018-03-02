Tyler man arrested, possession of child pornography

Photo Courtesy Smith County Jail

SMITH COUNTY - Special agents from the Texas Department of Public Safety arrested 36-year-old Tyler native, Richard Edwin Peck Jr. on Tuesday as part of an ongoing criminal investigation.

According to Jean Dark with Texas DPS, Peck was booked into the Smith County Jail without incident for possession of child pornography which is a third degree felony.

His bond is set at $50,000.

The investigation is ongoing. Refresh for updates.

