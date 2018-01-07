KYTX
Tyler man dies after crash on West Grande

Gabriela Garcia, KYTX 1:22 PM. CST January 07, 2018

SMITH COUNTY - Officers from the Tyler Police Department are investigating a crash that resulted in the death of Rodney Dean Kolac, a 69-year-old Tyler man, at around 10:20 a.m. Sunday morning on the 1500 block of West Grande. 

Police determined that Kolac was was heading east in a Corvette on West Grande when he lost control in the S-curve and traveled into the westbound lanes, hitting a Ford occupied by one driver.

Kolac died at the scene. 

The Ford driver was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 

Accident investigators responded to the crash, and it is still under investigation. 

 

