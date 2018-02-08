Tyler man dies after his clothes catch fire

SMITH COUNTY - Otis Brown, a 90-year-old East Texas man, died at 1 p.m. Thursday after his clothes caught on fire when he was standing next to a space heater in his home on 1905 Border Ave.

According to Deputy Fire Marshal, Randy Lee, Brown was in his living room when his clothes caught fire, tried going outside to find a water hose but fell down.

A passerby then ran over to help Brown, who was severely burned and taken to a Dallas hospital where he died.

The Tyler Fire Department said they are not investigating the incident, and it was ruled accidental.

